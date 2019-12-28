Man assaulted and struggled with police after being found ‘staggering’ in Dundee street

A drunk thug attacked cops after they found him in the street and offered to take him home.

Mark Whittle was spotted walking in the middle of East Dock Street by members of the public who called the police out of concern for his welfare.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the officers who attended at the scene at around 10.45pm on October 6 this year found Whittle “staggering about”, and that he became aggressive when approached.

He then assaulted a police officer, striking him with the sliding door of a police van on the body, before struggling with the same officer and a female PC as they attempted to calm him down.

The 43-year-old then assaulted a third police officer, attempting to headbutt him as he was being searched in the back of van.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond was told: “He (Whittle) became agitated and had some issue with one of the officers.

“Police spoke to passers-by who had stopped in their car because of concern for the male.

“They offered to take the male to his home – but he suddenly changed his mind and attempted to close the sliding door of the police van on the first officer, hitting him twice on the body and then attempted to walk away.

“Police attempted to restrain him and he was taken to the ground and further assistance was asked for.

“He continued to struggle and they attempted to place him in handcuffs. He was shouting and swearing and was put in the rear of the police van.

“He was being searched and as this was happening the accused lunged forward with his head, narrowly missing the officer.”

Whittle, of Provost Milne Gardens, Arbroath, was kept in the cells overnight at West Bell Street police station to sober up.

Upon being formally charged, he told officers: “I didn’t know I did that.”

Whittle was not present for the hearing, having submitted his guilty plea through his lawyers in advance.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond continued the case for a personal appearance on January 10, at which Whittle was ordained to appear.