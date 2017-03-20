A man has admitted battering a £10 million Lottery winner in a barroom brawl.

John Bowman, who scooped the huge National Lottery jackpot last April, was attacked by Marshall Baer at Forfar’s Burns Bar on Sunday, January 8.

Baer first assaulted Kirsty Skinner by pushing her on the body.

He then turned his attention to Bowman, grabbing him and pulling him to the ground before punching him on the head.

Baer pleaded guilty on the day of his trial having at an earlier hearing claimed he was acting in self defence.

But the 61-year-old, of Archies Park, Forfar, dropped that claim yesterday and pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at Forfar Sheriff Court.

His not guilty pleas to an allegation that he assaulted his former partner Janette Fyfe, behaved in a threatening and abusive manner during the bar incident and drove without due care or attention were all accepted by the Crown.

Defence solicitor Christopher Scott told the court that Baer was now pleading guilty to the two charges on summary complaint.

Sheriff Kevin Veal said he required a social work background report before the case could be dealt with.

The court will hear the full circumstances of the case at the later sentencing hearing.

Former St Johnstone player John Bowman, also known as Jake, had attended to give evidence at the trial but left the building while the plea hearing was ongoing without making comment.