Man asks to be jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court to save time of social workers

A man who asked to be jailed after breaking the windows of a homeless shelter was given a four-month sentence.

Michael McConnell, no fixed abode, admitted shouting, swearing and damaging property at the Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street last Thursday.

It was revealed McConnell had attended asking if he was able to stay there for the night.

After a short wait, he was told there were no rooms available.

McConnell left but returned and said through the buzzer: “You better phone the police. I’m going to smash the windows.”

McConnell, 49, then proceeded to smash a number of windows using small boulders he found nearby.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client wished a stint in prison because he didn’t want to waste the time of social workers.