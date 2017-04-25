Police are on the hunt for a man who stole a purse from an elderly woman’s home in Dundee.

The incident happened on the city’s Happyhillock Road at around 1pm yesterday (Monday).

The culprit turned up at the 87-year-old victim’s home asking to borrow a pen. He then entered the house without permission. Later, the lady noticed that her purse was missing.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are keen to speak with the man who is described as in his late 20’s, medium build, with dark hair, wearing two jackets, one of which was black in colour and the other burgundy in colour. He was wearing dark jeans and orange trainers.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10231/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

This theft is the latest of incidents where elderly Dundonians have been victims.

Police are currently searching for a woman in connection with two break-ins at a sheltered housing complex in the Hilltown.