Police investigating the disappearance of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Suffolk Constabulary said the 26-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned over “information provided to the investigation”.

Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, vanished on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.