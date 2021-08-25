Man arrested on warrant as police carry out search operation in Dundee

Police have arrested a man wanted on a warrant after a search operation was carried out in Dundee.

The 35-year-old man was spotted near Cowan Street in Stobswell before officers arrested him in nearby Laing Place.

People living in the area say they became aware of police activity at around noon on Wednesday.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said there were two police units parked near her home on Cowan Street.

Dog unit called to scene

She said: “We were a bit surprised to see what was going on. The police were stationed on Cowan Street right next to Dens Road.

“At first we thought it was something to do with vehicle searches but we never saw anyone getting arrested.”

Another man said a police dog unit had been part of the operation – while plain-clothed officers also appeared to be at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Officers arrested a 35-year-old man who was wanted on warrant on Laing Place, Dundee, on Wednesday.

“He is expected to appear Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”