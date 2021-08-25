Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man arrested on warrant as police carry out search operation in Dundee

By James Simpson
August 25, 2021, 4:08 pm
Police on Cowan Street.
Police have arrested a man wanted on a warrant after a search operation was carried out in Dundee.

The 35-year-old man was spotted near Cowan Street in Stobswell before officers  arrested him in nearby Laing Place.

People living in the area say they became aware of police activity at around noon on Wednesday.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said there were two police units parked near her home on Cowan Street.

Dog unit called to scene

She said: “We were a bit surprised to see what was going on. The police were stationed on Cowan Street right next to Dens Road.

“At first we thought it was something to do with vehicle searches but we never saw anyone getting arrested.”

Another man said a police dog unit had been part of the operation – while plain-clothed officers also appeared to be at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Officers arrested a 35-year-old man who was wanted on warrant on Laing Place, Dundee, on Wednesday.

“He is expected to appear Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.”