News / Local / Fife

Man arrested in Rosyth as Fife police blast ‘unhelpful’ social media posts

By Alasdair Clark
September 20, 2021, 10:37 am Updated: September 20, 2021, 10:47 am
Park road in Rosyth
One man was arrested.

Police in Fife have criticised “unhelpful” online rumours suggesting a group of people were armed with knives during an incident in Rosyth.

Locals took to social media to share concern after reports of a group knives or “machetes” on the Fife town’s Park Road on Sunday evening.

But responding to the concern, police said the post was “unhelpful” and “inaccurate” as they confirmed there were no “groups of people carrying knives” in Rosyth.

Officers said they had received reports of a man in possession of a “bladed weapon” at around 8.35pm on Sunday September 19.

Police confirm one man was arrested in Rosyth

They confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested at the scene and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

A force spokesperson said: “We are aware of an unhelpful, inaccurate online post circulating regarding an incident in Rosyth Park on Sunday evening.

“To clarify, there were no groups of people carrying knives.

“We received a report of a man in possession of a bladed weapon in Park Road, Rosyth, around 8.35pm on Sunday September 19.

“Nobody was injured and a 38-year-old man was arrested. He has been taken to Kirkcaldy Hospital as a precaution.

“We would like to thank members of the public who helped our officers at the scene.”