Man arrested in Dundee on drug offences after fire crews extinguish blaze in his smoke alarm

A 29-year-old man was arrested for drug offences shortly after fire crews had attended his home to extinguish a fire within his smoke alarm.

Two appliances attended an address on Pitroddie Gardens shortly before 3am on Sunday.

A resident, who declined to be named, said a visible police presence had remained on the scene until around 11.30am the same day.

Police Scotland said the man had been charged and released pending a report to the procurator fiscal.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from the Macalpine Road fire station attended the incident before leaving a short time later.

She added: “Crews attended Pitroddie Garden after a small fire within the smoke alarm.”