Man arrested in Dundee after being spotted on Dundee street with ‘housebreaking-type’ tools

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit theft in Dundee in the early hours of the morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the Gotterstone area of West Ferry after neighbours alerted police.

He was carrying tools which could be used “to commit housebreaking-type crimes”.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We would like to thank the vigilant residents who contacted us regarding this man, which enabled us to trace and arrest him quickly.

“He has been charged and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.”