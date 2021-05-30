Man arrested in connection with theft from honesty box in Angus

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a theft from an honesty box in East Scryne.

The man was arrested in Forfar on Saturday night in connection with the theft, which is alleged to have happened at 12.40pm the same day.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of the theft of a honesty box outside a property in East Scryne, Carnoustie, on Saturday May 29, which happened around 12.40pm.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”