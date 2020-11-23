Police have arrested a man in connection with a reported sexual assault in a city centre business premises.

A police presence was visible on Crichton Street on Friday throughout the day as police conducted an investigation into the alleged incident on Thursday last week.

Police Scotland confirmed a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the matter and has now been released pending further inquiries.

One city centre worker – who did not wish to be named – said he was “stunned” to hear why police had been in the vicinity.

He said: “I’d come up Crichton Street at about 11am on Friday, I saw officers in what I’d best describe as an alcove where there are three business premises situated.

“I initially thought it was a traffic warden standing in there when I saw the hi-vis style clothing.

“As I came back I realised it was a police officer, you could tell they were almost trying to hide in the shadows not to draw too much attention to themselves.

“Throughout the day there was varying degrees of police at the scene but they were still there until around 5pm from what I could gather.

“I never actually saw any officers going in and out of any of the businesses situated there, at first I thought it had maybe been a break-in but I’m pretty stunned to hear what has gone on here really.”

Ania Eugui, a 30-year-old resident of the street, reported a police car parked on the other side of the road for the whole night.

“I also saw a police van, it was parked on this side of the road,” she said.

“I’m shocked that something like this happened here, you’d think that because it’s the city centre people would be more aware of what’s going on.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, added: “It’s horrific but I don’t really expect better of people now.

“I suppose it is shocking because of how central this place is.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a report of a sexual offence committed within a premises in Crichton Street in Dundee on Thursday, 19 November, 2020.

She said: “He has been released pending further inquiries and the investigation remains ongoing.”