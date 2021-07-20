Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man arrested in connection with firearm possession after Dundee ‘road rage incident’

By Emma Crichton
July 20, 2021, 5:25 pm
Armed police descended on Old Glamis Road in Dundee.

A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm during a “road rage incident” in Dundee.

Armed police descended on Old Glamis Road on Monday night and arrested a 30-year-old man allegedly carrying a weapon.

Police said they initially responded to a report of a “road rage incident” at around 7.40pm, which later was reported to involve a man with a firearm.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested but a police presence remained in the street into Tuesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a road rage incident and subsequently, a man allegedly in possession of a firearm, on Old Glamis Road in Dundee around 7.40pm on Monday July 19.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”