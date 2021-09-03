Man arrested in connection with death of Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick, who was found dead inside a car in Glenrothes on August 9.
Police Scotland launched a major investigation after the 48-year-old’s body was found in a vehicle on Cable Road, near to the town’s recycling centre at around 9am.
The death had remained unexplained following a post-mortem.
Man arrested as enquires continue
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 48-year-old woman in Glenrothes.
“Around 9am on Monday August 9, officers were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, where Jane Fitzpatrick of Glenrothes was found dead within a car.
“Extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death and on Friday September 3, a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.
“Inquiries are continuing.”
Police say a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.