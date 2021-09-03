Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / Local / Fife

Man arrested in connection with death of Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick

By Alasdair Clark
September 3, 2021, 11:31 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 11:38 am
Glenrothes car death
Jane Fitzpatrick was found dead in August.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick, who was found dead inside a car in Glenrothes on August 9.

Police Scotland launched a major investigation after the 48-year-old’s body was found in a vehicle on Cable Road, near to the town’s recycling centre at around 9am.

The death had remained unexplained following a post-mortem.

Man arrested as enquires continue

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 48-year-old woman in Glenrothes.

“Around 9am on Monday August 9, officers were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, where Jane Fitzpatrick of Glenrothes was found dead within a car.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death and on Friday September 3, a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

Police say a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.