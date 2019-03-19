Man arrested in connection with attempted robbery outside Dundee pub

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery in Dundee city centre.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which took place outside the Bank Bar in Union Street on the morning of Saturday March 16.

A spokesman said he is being kept in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

The spokesman added: “We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information, and to those who shared our appeal. Your help is hugely appreciated.”