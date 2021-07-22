Man arrested in connection with alleged murder of Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin

A 45-year-old has been arrested in Glenrothes following the death of local man Mark Hacon-Deavin.

Police Scotland told The Courier that a man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder.

It follows an investigation launched by detectives in the Fife town after 41-year-old Mark Hacon-Deavin was found injured on Boblingen Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on July 17.

Police confirm arrest of man aged 45

A force spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “Police Scotland can confirm a 45 year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes.”

They added: “Mr Hacon-Deavin, aged 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday, 17 July, 2021 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 0413 of 17 July, or submit information through the dedicated portal.”