Man arrested for ‘intended thefts’ in Dundee

A man has been arrested after being found in a Dundee street in circumstances “where he was likely intending to commit theft”.

The 38-year-old was arrested in the early hours of June 15, after being found in the city’s Cowan Place.

Following investigations in the immediate area, he has been charged with seven incidents of this type in Cowan Place, Brown Constable Street and Wallacetown Court.

He was also charged with possessing a knife and bail offences and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

When arrested he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be stolen property, and inquiries are ongoing to identify the rightful owners and return this to them.