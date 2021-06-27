Man arrested following Kirkcaldy “disturbance”

A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of this morning.

Members of the public reported hearing a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area of the town.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 00.20am on Sunday June 27, to a report of a disturbance in the Cheviot Road area of Kirkcaldy.

Man charged

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

An eyewitness said: “I saw several police officers in the area. It looked like they were searching for something.

Shouting

“There had been a bit of noise and shouting beforehand. There were a few people taking a look to see what was happening.”

Another said: “Seems someone was shouting and I heard banging on the bins.”