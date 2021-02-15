Man arrested following death of woman, 44, in Inchture

The death of a 44-year-old woman in Inchture is linked to the all-day siege in a Dundee street, the Tele understands.

Emergency service workers pronounced the woman dead at the scene after attending an incident at Orchard Way, Inchture at around 11.40pm on Saturday.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

Scores of officers shut down Balunie Street, in the Douglas area of Dundee, from shortly before 9am until 8.50pm on Sunday as negotiators spoke to a man through a letterbox who had shut himself inside a house.

The man, who police said had been threatening to self-harm, gave himself up to police and was then arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers responded to reports of a concern for person at a property on Orchard Way, Inchture, Perth around 11.40pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as suspicious. A 46-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokeswoman also addressed the situation in Balunie Street.

She said: “Around 8.45am on Sunday, February 14, officers were called to an address in Balunie Street, Dundee where a 46-year-old man was threatening self-harm within a house.

“Officers, assisted by public order trained officers and negotiators, attended and around 8.50pm the 46 year-old man was arrested.”