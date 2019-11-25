Man arrested following alleged robbery at Charleston newsagent’s

Police Scotland has arrested a man in connection with an alleged robbery at a newsagent’s in the city last week.

The robbery is alleged to have taken place at the Keystore Newsagent on Dunholm Road in the Charleston area of the city at around 12.05pm on Friday.

A man allegedly entered the store and approached the till before presenting a knife and threatening the 26-year-old woman working in the store.

Making a public appeal before the arrest, Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron of Dundee CID said: “The young shop worker was not injured but was left extremely shaken by this ordeal.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

The man arrested was detained in police custody and was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.