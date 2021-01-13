Man arrested as remains found at Fife industrial estate identified by police

A man has been arrested after human remains found at a Fife industrial estate were identified.

© Supplied by Police/DCT Media

The remains, found at the Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes in September last year, have been confirmed as those of 61-year-old man Kinglassie man Ean Coutts.

His death is being treated as suspicious and yesterday a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and released pending further inquiries.

Police are now carrying out searches of a number of addresses in the Glenrothes and Kinglassie areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We received a significant number of responses following the release of the facial reconstruction and I would like to thank all those who contacted us.

“This has allowed us to identify the man as Ean Coutts and my thoughts are with his family at this time. Ean had lived in Kinglassie for a number of years and was well known in the village.

“We are treating his death as suspicious and officers will be carrying out inquiries in the area as part of our ongoing investigation.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

“I am appealing to anyone who knew Ean, who may have had any contact with him from around August, 2019, or who has information that could assist with our investigation to contact us urgently.”

If you can help call 101, quoting incident number 2692 of Sunday September 27 last year, or email operationrimau@scotland.pnn.police.uk or contact the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) website via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S26-PO1

Alternatively, anyone wishing to pass information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.