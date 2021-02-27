Saturday, February 27th 2021 Show Links
Man arrested as Fife road sealed off for five hours amid large police presence

by Stephen Eighteen
February 27, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: February 27, 2021, 8:00 pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaPolice officers used battering ram to gain entry to the property.
A man has been arrested after an incident in Fife that left a road sealed off for more than five hours.

Police officers arrived in Halfields Court, Kennoway at 11.50am on Saturday.

The road was taped off throughout the afternoon as at least six police vehicles, including two armed response units, attended to an incident. An ambulance was also present.

Police sealed of the street for several hours while negotiations took place with those inside the property.
Officers remained at the scene throughout the day.

The road was reopened shortly after 5pm, when an arrest was made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Halfields Court in Kennoway at 11.50am on Saturday, 27 February, 2021 as part of an ongoing investigation and subsequent reports of concern for a man.

An officer at the entrance to the property in Halfields Court.

“At around 5pm the same day, the man was arrested from the property.  Enquiries are ongoing.”

