Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Man arrested and charged with series of thefts in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath

By Matteo Bell
July 24, 2021, 2:40 pm
Police have arrested a man in connection with the thefts
Police have arrested a man in connection with the thefts

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of thefts which took place in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath earlier this month.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the man is expected to appear before Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.

The thefts, which took place between Saturday July 3 and Tuesday July 13, resulted in police warning residents of the area to “remain vigilant” earlier this month.

Detective Constable David Lafferty, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this investigation.”