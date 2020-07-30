Man arrested and charged following incident at Tulloch Court

A man has been arrested and charged following an incident at Tulloch Court in the Hilltown on Wednesday night.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing up to nine police officers enter the multi just after 9pm, with the force confirming they were attending reports of a disturbance.

One resident living nearby said: “We could hear the sirens and then all the cars turned into Tulloch Court.

“One van with three officers arrived, then another with around four or five before a car turned up shortly after.

“I don’t know what was going on but it was a big police presence.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 9.25pm on Wednesday July 29 following the report of a disturbance at a block of flats in Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and there were no injuries.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff court on Thursday July 30.”