Man arrested after vehicles badly damaged in Brechin road traffic collision

by Steven Rae
April 18, 2021, 10:42 am
A man has been arrested following a road traffic accident in Brechin.

The collision took place around 8pm on Sunday, with a parked car and the white van which was being driven both badly damaged.

The van had to be recovered from the scene.

The owner of the MG claimed there had been six previous incidents in 15 years in the street where cars had been written off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a van and a parked car on Church Street in Brechin around 8.05pm.

“Nobody was injured and a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”