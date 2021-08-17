News / Local / Fife Man arrested after Methil crash was allegedly five times over drink-driving limit By Alasdair Clark August 17, 2021, 12:55 pm Morar Street in Methil where the incident took place on Monday A driver in Fife arrested after a two-vehicle crash was allegedly five times over the drink-driving limit. Police were called to a collision on Morar Street in Methil on Monday morning. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and there was reportedly minor damage to the vehicles involved. Driver to appear in court after Fife collision A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20 am on Monday August 16, police were called to a road crash on Morar Street, Methil. “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences. “He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe