Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Man arrested after Methil crash was allegedly five times over drink-driving limit

By Alasdair Clark
August 17, 2021, 12:55 pm
Morar Street in Methil where the incident took place on Monday
A driver in Fife arrested after a two-vehicle crash was allegedly five times over the drink-driving limit.

Police were called to a collision on Morar Street in Methil on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and there was reportedly minor damage to the vehicles involved.

Driver to appear in court after Fife collision

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20 am on Monday August 16, police were called to a road crash on Morar Street, Methil.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”