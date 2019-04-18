Man arrested after ‘large’ police presence spotted in Longforgan

Police Scotland have arrested a man during a raid at a property near Longforgan.

A warrant was executed at an address where a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with suspected drug offences.

An eyewitness said there was a “large” police presence in the area at around noon yesterday.

Another local added: “It’s generally very quiet around here.

“I’m not sure how many officers there were exactly – they were going in and out of the property.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland executed a search warrant at a property near Longforgan yesterday morning.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with suspected drugs offences and inquiries are continuing.”