Man arrested after firearm reports in Halbeath, Fife

Armed police were called to a park and ride in Fife after reports that a man was in possession of a firearm.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm on Friday, near to Halbeath Park and Ride, on Friday, as shocked locals saw an armed response on Halbeath Road.

Police Scotland confirmed a man was traced in connection with the incident but “no firearm was recovered” after officers conducted a search.

A spokeswoman said a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

She added: “We received a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm, near to Halbeath Park and Ride in Dunfermline at about 3pm on Friday April 16th.

“Armed officers attended and the man was traced, no firearm was recovered following a search.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter and a report will be submitted to fiscal in due course.”