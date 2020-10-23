Man arrested after car overturns following crash in Dundee

A man has been arrested after a car overturned following a crash in Dundee.

The black Seat landed on its side near the junction of Telford Road and Faraday Street just before 6pm on Friday evening.

Police were called and officers were later seen searching the surrounding area, including Macalpine Road and the Charlotte Street football pitches.

One man said there had been a sniffer dog on the playing fields as they searched the bushes.

He added: “There were officers on the slip road towards the Kingsway travelling east and also on the football pitches.

“Someone said it was in connection with a crash. As I came on to Faraday Street the car was on its side.

“It looks like it had collided with some sort of posting on the pavement near to the Telford Road side of Faraday Street.

“One officer was sweeping the debris off the road but the car was in some nick and was on its side.

“The sniffer dog and the officer came on to Telford Road just after 7pm as the vehicle was being uplifted.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.35pm on Friday October 23, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a lamp-post on Telford Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are continuing.”