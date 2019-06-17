Man arrested after brawl at Dundee pub

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in the Dolphin Bar on Saturday.

Police taped off an area on Fintry Road near the shopping precinct shortly after 9pm.

An image taken from the scene shows police tape covering a large section of the shopping precinct.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed they attended at a pub on the street before a 31-year-old man was arrested.

One local said a man had been injured during an altercation, adding: “There were a lot of police in the area in the aftermath of what happened.

“It’s a built-up area so I’d imagine there must have been a number of people kicking about when it kicked-off.

“We are hearing another man was injured – there are a few stories going around.

“I think his injuries were quite bad.

​“The police were in the area for at least two hours after it happened.

“I must admit I’m pretty shocked to hear what’s taken place.”

The police spokeswoman added: “Police Scotland attended at a bar in Fintry Road, Dundee, at 9.15pm on Saturday reports following reports of a disturbance.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”