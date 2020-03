A man has been arrested after being spotted on CCTV attempting to gain entry to vehicles in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

The 31-year-old man was arrested at around 2.35am after a CCTV operator spotted him attempting to gain entry to “at least” five vehicles in the Hilltown/Stirling Street area.

Officers were directed to the man’s location and arrested him within eight minutes of first being seen on camera.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.