Man arrested after allegedly vandalising car in Dundee city centre

A man has been arrested after allegedly vandalising a car in the city centre.

Shoppers expressed their shock after the incident near the Wellgate centre.

Two police units were called to St Andrews Street, close to the Abode Bar, at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Witnesses reported seeing a police van and car near the junction with Seagate.

One shopper said four police officers were on the street during the incident before they saw a man being led away to the police van.

They added: “The whole incident must have lasted about 15 minutes before officers put him into the police van.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a man has been arrested in connection with alleged vandalism to a car on St Andrews Street at around 2.30pm yesterday.

“Inquiries are continuing.”