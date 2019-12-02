Man arrested after alleged sexual assault outside Dundee takeaway

A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged sexual assault outside a fast food restaurant in Dundee.

A spokesman said today that a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman outside a takeaway on Perth Road, Dundee, on Friday November 1.

It is unknown where on Perth Road the incident is alleged to have taken place, but it is understood to have occurred at around 11.30pm.

A police statement said the man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday December 3 and a report sent to the procurator fiscal.