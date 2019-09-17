Man charged after alleged robbery on Dundee taxi driver in Maryfield

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged following an alleged robbery on a taxi driver in Maryfield.

Police were called to Wolseley Street in Dundee shortly after 10am yesterday, after a 31-year-old man reportedly fled the scene.

It is understood the driver was shaken in the disturbance but was unharmed.

Police apprehended a male in connection with the incident a short time later after the driver raised the alarm.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “A 31 year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery involving a male taxi driver in Wolseley St, Dundee, around 10.20am on Monday September 16.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”