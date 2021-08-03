Man arrested after alleged robbery of woman in Dundee

A man has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday after an alleged robbery of a woman in Dundee last week.

The incident was said to have taken place on Balgarthno Road in the Charleston area of the city on Thursday, July 29.

Detectives had launched an investigation, asking anyone with information to come forward.

In an update they said a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged and will appear at Dundee Sherrif Court.

Police said a woman in Dundee had allegedly been robbed as she walked between Invercraig Place and Balgarthno Road in Charleston.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged robbery in Balgarthno Road, Dundee on Thursday, 29 July, 2021.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, 3 August, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”