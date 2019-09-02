Man arrested after alleged early-morning brawl outside Dundee casino

A man has been arrested following an alleged brawl outside a city casino on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Grosvenor Casino on West Marketgait at around 3.25am following reports of a disturbance.

It is understood the incident happened on the street outside the building and a number of people may have been involved.

A video of the fracas was posted on social media in the hours after police were called to the street.

The 15-second-clip appeared on social media platform Snapchat, before being shared on other platforms.

Entitled “casino bouncers btw”, the video was likened to something out of a “football casual film” by one viewer.

The footage appears to show as many as 10 men embroiled in a confrontation during the melee.

It is not clear what happened before the scenes shown in the video, before the group appears to backs away and the situation is defused.

One person who shared the footage said: “It is unclear what kicked it off. It was pretty shocking to see what was taking place.

“When the video cuts off it does look like it was all over quite quickly.

“From what I saw it’s one of the worst incidents I’ve seen at the casino in a long time.

“The more people that got involved it only seemed to add fuel to the fire.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a man has been arrested following a disturbance outside the G Casino on West Marketgait at around 3.25am on Sunday.

“He was charged in connection with two alleged assaults and is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The Tele contacted the casino but was told management were not available to comment on the incident at the time of going to press.