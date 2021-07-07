Wednesday, July 7th 2021 Show Links
Man arrested after alleged assault in Crieff

By Alasdair Clark
July 7, 2021, 1:27 pm Updated: July 7, 2021, 1:39 pm
© Google MapsWhere assault took place in Crieff
Police said a man has now been arrested.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Perthshire.

Police appealed for information in connection with the incident, which happened on Friday, July 2.

It was alleged a 36-year-old man had been assaulted on Leadenflower Court in Crieff following a disturbance at around 10.20pm.

The alleged attack was said to have involved a group of predominantly teenage boys, but police said a man aged 40 has now been arrested.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which happened in Leadenflower Court, Crieff on Friday July 2, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”