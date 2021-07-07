Man arrested after alleged assault in Crieff

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Perthshire.

Police appealed for information in connection with the incident, which happened on Friday, July 2.

It was alleged a 36-year-old man had been assaulted on Leadenflower Court in Crieff following a disturbance at around 10.20pm.

The alleged attack was said to have involved a group of predominantly teenage boys, but police said a man aged 40 has now been arrested.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which happened in Leadenflower Court, Crieff on Friday July 2, 2021.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”