Man arrested after a car struck a wall in Dundee

A man has been arrested after a car struck a wall in Dundee.

A single vehicle was involved in an incident on South Road, near to the roundabout at the Coupar Angus Road on Thursday night.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just before 10.30pm, near the Lidl supermarket.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle which struck a wall on South Road in Dundee shortly after 10.25pm on Thursday April 22.

“There were no injuries and a 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”