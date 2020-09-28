Man arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine seized by police in Tayside

Police Scotland have recovered a five-figure sum of cocaine following an operation in Perth.

The recovery took place at an address on the city’s Young Street around 9.30am on Friday September 25.

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £40,000 was recovered, along with a four figure sum of cash.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug offences and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

A full report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.