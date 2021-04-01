Man ‘armed with knives and petrol bombs’ fell from Fife balcony during stand-off with police

A man who had “knives and petrol bombs” dropped from a 15 foot balcony in Fife after a stand-off with police, an investigation has found.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance at a property in Kirkcaldy on October 15 2019.

Officers at the scene were soon informed that the man was in possession of “multiple knives and petrol bombs”, and efforts to communicate with him resulted in “death threats”.

The man also launched a number of heavy items from the property in an attempt to injure police, before trying to climb over the balcony and falling from the railings, sustaining serious injuries.

‘Actions were necessary’

An investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has found the actions of officers was “necessary and proportionate” and that “the man was solely responsible for the injuries he sustained”.

The report, which was published on March 26, states: “Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a man’s home in Kirkcaldy.

“On arrival they were informed that the man within was in possession of petrol bombs and other weapons. The man then threw a number of articles from the balcony at officers below.

“Specialist public order trained officers then attended and attempted to get the man to open the door and surrender to them. He refused to do so and struck the door with knives and other items while threatening to kill the officers and himself.

“The man then attempted to escape from the flat by lowering himself from its balcony to the balcony below while throwing a knife at a police officer standing below. The man then lost his balance and fell onto the pavement below sustaining serious injuries.

“The police response was necessary and proportionate. Officers were faced with a violent man armed with weapons, who threw knives and other items at them. On later gaining entry to the flat they discovered petrol bombs.

“Officers conducted themselves professionally throughout the incident.

“The man was solely responsible for the injuries he sustained.”

No changes to the Scottish police service have been recommended.