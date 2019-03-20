Man approached Dundee motorist and threatened him in road rage offence

A man has admitted almost causing a crash on one of Dundee’s busiest roads before threatening another driver.

Reece Allan, of Balgowan Avenue, drove dangerously on Kingsway East, Pitkerro Road, Clepington Road and McNabb Street on May 5 last year.

Pleading guilty by letter, he admitted driving a vehicle in front of Gerald Niven, causing him to brake sharply in order to avoid a collision.

Allan then gesticulated before shouting, swearing and making derogatory remarks at Mr Niven, as well as following him.

On May 23, on Graham Street at the junction of Clepington Road, Allan also approached Mr Niven in his vehicle before shouting at him.

Allan did not appear in court to answer the charges. Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on the 26-year-old for a personal appearance until April 26.