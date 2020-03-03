Man appears in Dundee Sheriff Court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering another man in a city street.

Stephen Robbins today appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court accused of murdering Ryan Barrie, 39, on Benvie Gardens on Sunday.

It is alleged that Robbins, 33, assaulted Mr Barrie which resulted in his murder.

Police attended the scene just before 3am on Sunday and the street was cordoned off while investigations took place.

Mr Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robbins, of City Road, appeared from custody in private on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty in connection with the allegation.

During a brief hearing, no plea was tendered on his behalf by defence solicitor Gary McIlravey.

Sheriff Rafferty continued the case for further examination and remanded Robbins in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second appearance in court next week.