Man appears in Dundee Sheriff Court accused of kicking woman’s face and abducting her

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims he severely injured a woman before abducting her.

Thomas Smart, 26, allegedly breached his bail conditions by being in the company of the woman at Maryton, Newport-on-Tay, where he resides, yesterday.

It is alleged Smart kicked the woman on the face and pushed her to her severe injury.

He then allegedly abducted the woman by locking a door and detaining her against her will.

Prosecutors allege Smart threw household items and caused them to smash.

Appearing on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Smart made no plea in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff John Rafferty remanded Smart in custody after continuing the case for further examination on a date yet to be determined.