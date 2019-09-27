Man appears in Dundee court to deny repeatedly punching woman on the head

Paul Henderson, of Burnview, denies claims that he repeatedly punched a woman on the head.

He is also alleged to have pushed the woman against a mirror on September 22 at a property on Balunie Avenue.

Henderson allegedly caused the woman to fall after pushing her before repeatedly punching her and struggling with her.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty with Sheriff Derek Reekie fixing a trial for November 28 with an intermediate diet on November 12.