Broughty Ferry man Neil Hand has appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on fraud charges after allegedly taking cash for work which was never carried out.

He is alleged to have agreed to complete home improvements for Caroline and Stuart Milton at two properties and payable in three instalments totalling £5,623.17 between April 23 and June 3 last year.

Hand, of Ceres Crescent, is said to have received £1,874.39 but had no intention of doing the work.

He pled not guilty and trial was fixed for April 5.