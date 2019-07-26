Man appears in Dundee court accused of attacking partner and pinning her to the ground

A man is to stand trial accused of attacking his partner and pinning her to the ground.

Robbie Barrett, 20, is accused of assaulting the woman at an address on Gardner Street on July 21.

It is alleged that he seized the woman by the body before repeatedly pushing her to the floor, causing her to strike her head on furniture.

Barrett, of Carnoustie’s Corbie Drive, denies seizing her by the neck, pinning her to the ground, sitting astride her, pressing her arm against her throat and striking her on the head.

He also denies shouting, swearing, making violent threats and damaging a door. Trial was fixed for September 27 with an intermediate diet on September 10.