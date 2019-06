A man accused of producing and dealing cannabis has had his case continued until next month.

James Bruce, 47, of Tulloch Court, is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of the class B drug on August 17 2018 at an address on Tait’s Lane.

He is also charged with producing cannabis between July 16 and August 17 2018 at the same address, as well as possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, on August 17 2018.

His case was continued without plea by Sheriff Tom Hughes until July.