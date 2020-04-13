Man appears in court to face allegations of targeting businesses across Dundee

A man has made a second appearance in court over allegations he targeted businesses in the city centre and tried to break into cars.

Scott Mitchell is accused of breaking into, or attempting to break into, premises on March 29 before allegedly trying to steal from cars on April 1.

Mitchell made a second appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He continued to make no plea in relation to the seven charges that he faces on petition.

A sheriff ordered Mitchell to stand trial and he was remanded in custody following the brief appearance in private.

It is firstly alleged that on March 29, Mitchell entered an insecure car on Ballantrae Road and stole a set of keys.

Thereafter, the 42-year-old allegedly broke into Clark’s on Lindsay Street, North Lindsay Street, and stole soft drinks from the premises.

© Google

Prosecutors allege that Mitchell was found in possession of a knife on Ballindean Road on the same date.

A fourth charge alleges that the Cunningham Street man broke into Charlie Waffles & Co, West Port, and stole cash.

Mitchell is also accused of stealing electrical equipment from the eatery.

This allegedly occurred before Mitchell attempted to break into The West House, also on West Port, on the same date.

On April 1, Mitchell allegedly attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Lochee Road.

He is also accused of trying to open the doors of a car on Tullideph Place.

After continuing to making no plea or declaration, Mitchell had his case fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Mitchell was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance at a later date.