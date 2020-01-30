Man bailed following court appearance over Dundee rape allegation

A man has appeared in court charged with raping his former partner in Dundee’s West End.

Luke Clarkson, of Fyffe Street, is also accused of repeatedly assaulting the woman and preventing her from going on nights out between September last year and January this year.

Clarkson made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that he engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive of the woman between September 1 2019 and January 25 this year at an address in the West End and a hotel in the city.

During this period, Clarkson allegedly seized the woman by the clothing, tried to remove her clothing, repeatedly pushed her on the body and forced her to the ground.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors allege that he damaged her clothing, threatened to self-harm, pushed the woman to the ground, pushed her onto a bed and seized her throat.

The 25-year-old is additionally accused of throwing an electrical item which struck her on the body and demanding that she only goes on nights out with him and not friends chosen by her.

A second charge states that Clarkson raped the woman at an address in the West End on January 19 this year.

Clarkson appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty who continued his case for further examination.

He was released on bail.