Man appears in court over ‘indecent images’ allegations

A man has been ordered to stand trial over allegations that he was caught with indecent images of children.

Shane Reilly was allegedly found in possession of indecent images at his home address on Balgarthno Road.

Prosecutors allege that between December 17 last year and January 13 this year, Reilly possessed indecent images.

A second charge alleges that he did take or permit indecent images between the same dates.

Reilly, 24, appeared from custody on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty where he continued to make no plea in connection with the two allegations.

He was fully committed for trial and released on bail.