Man appears at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder

A man has appeared in court over claims he repeatedly stabbed another man in an attempted murder bid.

Dale Munro, of Yeaman’s Lane, allegedly attempted to murder Alistair Montague by forcing entry to a property in Charleston on February 4 this year.

Munro is also accused of repeatedly punching a woman and pushing her into a bath during the same incident.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea to the two allegations on petition.

Munro, 33, is firstly accused of forcing entry into a house on Dunholm Terrace and assaulting Dorothy Whyte.

It is alleged that he struck her on the head with a door before punching her on the head and body.

Thereafter, Munro allegedly pushed Ms Whyte on the body, seized her throat, pushed her into a bath and kicked her on the body.

A second charge alleges that Munro attacked Mr Montague during the same incident after forcing entry.

He allegedly struck Mr Montague repeatedly on the head with a knife or similar implement.

This allegedly caused him to lose consciousness as well as causing him to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and injured him to the danger of his life.

Prosecutors allege that this was in an attempt to murder Mr Montague.

Munro appeared from custody before Sheriff John Rafferty where he made no plea to the two charges on petition.